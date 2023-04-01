Massive Blaze Breaks Out At Ambulance Company In Freeport

Firefighters from dozens of departments spent hours battling a massive blaze at an ambulance company on Long Island.

The blaze broke out at around 11:10 a.m. Saturday, April 1 in Freeport at the EAS Ambulance Company located at 30 Commercial St.

When responders arrived, the building was fully engulfed and had partially collapsed, according to Nassau County Police.

The Freeport Fire Department was joined by 26 other fire departments and 150 fire personnel.

Two Freeport firemen and a Northwell Medical Technician suffered smoke inhalation and were treated at a local nearby hospital.

The fire caused substantial damage.

The investigation is ongoing.

