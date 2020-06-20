Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Man, Woman Wanted For Using Stolen Credit Card At Long Island Stores

Zak Failla
A man and woman are wanted on Long Island after allegedly using a stolen credit card at several stores last month.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers released surveillance photos of a man, woman, and their vehicle after they were caught on camera allegedly using the stolen credit card at Costco, Home Depot, and Walgreens in May.

Police said the pair first used the allegedly stolen credit card at Costco on Garet Place in Commack, before moving on to Walgreens on Wicks Road in Brentwood, and Home Depot on Commack Road in Deer Park in May.

No other descriptive information was provided, and it is unclear how what the pair purchased at the stores.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or their vehicle has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip at www.P3Tips.com.

