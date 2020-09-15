Man, Woman Wanted For Stealing From Long Island Target, Police Say

An alert has been issued for a wanted man and woman who allegedly stole from a popular Long Island Target location over the summer.

Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in locating and identifying a pair that walked into Target on East Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station and walked out with stolen merchandise without paying in July.

Police said that the two stole various items from Target at approximately 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 11.

No additional descriptive information has been provided by investigators.

Anyone with information regarding the two or their whereabouts has been asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip to detectives online.

