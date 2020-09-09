Man, Woman Wanted For Stealing From Long Island CVS, Police Say

Police are looking for a man and woman who allegedly stole multiple wireless speakers from a Long Island store.

The pair, Suffolk County Police said, reportedly robbed a CVS at 4331 Nesconset Highway in Terryville at approximately 10 p.m. on April 5.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information that leads to the arrest of one or both of these individuals; tips can be given by calling 800-220-TIPS, via the Crime Stoppers app or at www.P3Tips.com.

