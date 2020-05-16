Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: 'I Expect This Is Only Going To Grow,' Cuomo Says Of COVID-Related Illness In Kids
Police & Fire

Man, Woman Wanted For Stealing Cash From Victim Pumping Gas At Long Island Gas Station

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A man and woman are wanted in Suffolk County after allegedly stealing cash from a victim pumping gas in Shirley. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers
A man and woman are wanted in Suffolk County after allegedly stealing cash from a victim pumping gas in Shirley. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers

A man and woman are wanted by police investigators on Long Island after duping a man and stealing cash while he was pumping gas, police said.

Suffolk County Police Seventh Squad detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a man and woman who robbed a man at Speedway on William Floyd Parkway in Shirley last year.

Police said a man was pumping gas at Speedway at approximately noon on May 31 last year, when he was approached by a woman asking for directions. At the same time, a man came behind him and took an envelope containing cash from his back pocket.

Both suspects then fled the scene in a dark gray Jeep, according to police.

A reward has been offered by Suffolk County Crime Stoppers for any information that leads to the arrest of the two suspects. Anyone with information has been asked to contact investigators by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online .

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.