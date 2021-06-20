Contact Us
Police & Fire

Man, Woman Wanted For Stealing $745 Worth Of Items From Long Island Lowe's

A man and woman are wanted for allegedly stealing merchandise from a Long Island Lowe's location. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police
Recognize them?

Police investigators on Long Island have released a surveillance photo of a man and woman who allegedly stole nearly $1,000 worth of merchandise from Lowe’s earlier this month.

An alert was issued by Suffolk County Crime Stoppers this week as they attempt to identify and locate a pair of suspects who allegedly stole a lawnmower, ceiling fan, vacuum, and rakes from Lowes on Express Drive North in Commack at approximately 8:50 p.m. on Friday, June 4 before walking out and failing to pay.

In total, police said the stolen items had a value of approximately $745.

The investigation into the alleged theft is ongoing, and anyone with information regarding the suspects or their whereabouts has been asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online.

