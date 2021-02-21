Man, Woman Wanted For Stealing $735 Worth Of Items From Long Island Target, Police Say

Know them?

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers issued an alert as they seek the public’s assistance to identify and locate three suspects who pulled off a Christmas-time heist and stole toys from a Long Island Target location.

According to Suffolk County Police, the three suspects stole approximately $735 worth of toys from Target on Horseback Road in Medford on Tuesday, Dec. 22. No other descriptive information on the suspects was provided by investigators.

Anyone who recognizes the trio or has information regarding the shoplifting incident has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police investigators by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or online at www.P3Tips.com.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.