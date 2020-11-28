Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Man, Woman Wanted For Stealing $450 Worth Of Items From Long Island Macy's

Christina Coulter
A photo of the wanted pair. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department
A man and woman are wanted by police for allegedly stealing $450 worth of clothing from a Long Island Macy's location. 

The incident took place at the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20, according to Suffolk County Police. 

Those who recognize the pair or who witnessed the theft are asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS, via the P3Tips mobile app or online

