Nassau Daily Voice
Nassau Daily Voice

Man, Woman Shot Inside Parked Vehicle On Residential Long Island Street

Kellum Street in West Babylon.
Kellum Street in West Babylon. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A woman was seriously injured after she and a man were shot while they were inside a parked vehicle on a residential Long Island street overnight.

Just before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 1 in West Babylon, a 911 caller reported hearing shots fired on Kellum Street, Suffolk County Police said.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man in the driver’s seat of a parked vehicle and a woman in the back seat had sustained gunshot wounds.

The victims were transported to a local hospital, where the woman is being treated for serious injuries and the man for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Another woman who was in the vehicle at the time of the shooting was not injured. Detectives believe the shooting was targeted.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

