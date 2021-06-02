Man, Woman Seriously Injured In Two-Vehicle Long Island Crash

An investigation is underway after a two-vehicle crash that seriously injured a man and a woman overnight on Long Island.

It happened around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, June 1 in Holtsville.

Thomas Monahan, age 32, of Coram, was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Impala northbound on North Ocean Avenue when the vehicle collided with a 2018 Nissan Rogue traveling westbound on Jamaica Avenue, Suffolk County Police said.

The crash caused the Chevrolet to veer off the roadway, where it struck a tree and caught fire, according to police.

Monahan and a passenger in the Chevrolet, Amanda Deangelo, age 28, also of Coram, were transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver of the Nissan, Yong Hu, age 44, of Staten Island, was transported to the same hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.