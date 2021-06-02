Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: ID Released For Nassau County Man Killed In Single-Vehicle Sunrise Highway Crash
Police & Fire

Man, Woman Seriously Injured In Two-Vehicle Long Island Crash

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
North Ocean Avenue and Jamaica Avenue in Holtsville.
North Ocean Avenue and Jamaica Avenue in Holtsville. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

An investigation is underway after a two-vehicle crash that seriously injured a man and a woman overnight on Long Island.

It happened around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, June 1 in Holtsville.

Thomas Monahan, age 32, of Coram, was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Impala northbound on North Ocean Avenue when the vehicle collided with a 2018 Nissan Rogue traveling westbound on Jamaica Avenue, Suffolk County Police said.

The crash caused the Chevrolet to veer off the roadway, where it struck a tree and caught fire, according to police.

Monahan and a passenger in the Chevrolet, Amanda Deangelo, age 28, also of Coram, were transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, police said. 

The driver of the Nissan, Yong Hu, age 44, of Staten Island, was transported to the same hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.