Man, Woman Hospitalized After Kayak Capsizes On Long Island Sound

A man and woman were hospitalized after a kayak capsized on the Long Island Sound.

The incident happened in Fairfield County around noontime on Sunday, April 26.

The Stamford Fire Department said it responded to the area of 160 Wallacks Drive for a 9-1-1 report of “someone in a kayak in trouble."

Upon arrival, the deputy chief was met by the caller who indicated the location of a woman in the water on the east side of Wallacks Point.

The woman was struggling and located approximately 20 feet from the rocks behind the property on Wallacks Drive., the department said

At around 12:15 p.m., the current brought the woman to shore and she was immediately assisted by Stamford EMS Medic 3.

The woman, suffering the effects of hypothermia, advised her husband was still unaccounted for and provided a description and his last known location in the water.

The US Coast Guard was notified and a search was initiated out on the water using the Stamford Fireboat and a smaller fire department rigid-hulled inflatable boat.

Simultaneously, a search along the immediate coastline was conducted by Stamford Fire and Police personnel.

The Stamford Fire Department’s SCUBA dive team responded and prepared for deployment, if needed.

Early in the search, the victim’s kayak was located along the shore. Fishing poles and a backpack were located out in the water.

At 12:37 p.m. the man located in the water by firefighters searching the rocky shoreline.

Firefighters in cold water exposure suits removed him at 12:39 p.m. and began life-saving efforts with Stamford EMS Medic 1. Both the man and woman were transported to Stamford Hospital. Their conditions were not released.

The Stamford Fire Department responded with three Engines, one Truck, one Rescue, one Fireboat, the Deputy Chief, and a Safety Officer for a total of 23 personnel. Stamford EMS responded with 2 Medic units and the Medic Supervisor. Stamford Police responded with multiple units.

The incident is currently under investigation by the CT Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP).

