Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Sites

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Fire Races Through Long Island Barn
Police & Fire

Man, Woman Facing Charges After Shots Fired Incident In Inwood, Police Say

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Bayview Avenue and Walcott Avenue in Inwood Bayview Avenue and Walcott Avenue in Inwood
Bayview Avenue and Walcott Avenue in Inwood Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Rashawn Williams Rashawn Williams
Rashawn Williams Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department
Satoya Mccoy Satoya Mccoy
Satoya Mccoy Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department

A man and woman are facing weapons charges following a shots fired incident near a Long Island intersection. 

Officers heard gunshots in the area of Bayview Avenue and Walcott Avenue in Inwood at about 12:30 a.m. on Monday, May 16, according to the Nassau County Police Department. 

Police recovered 18 shell casings and three bullet fragments at the scene, authorities said. 

Officers received a description of the suspects involved in the incident and located two of the suspects a short time later in the Town of Hempstead Terrace Garden Park, NCPD said. 

Police said 31-year-old Satoya Mccoy, of Queens, was seen throwing a Smith-Wesson 9mm handgun on the ground. The gun had been reported stolen by police in North Carolina and had a 16-round, high-capacity magazine inserted in it, NCPD reported.

Police also reported that 38-year-old Rashawn Williams, of the Bronx, resisted arrest after officers located him.

When Williams was arrested, he was found to be in possession of a loaded Colt .45 caliber handgun, which was reported stolen by police in West Virginia, police said. 

NCPD said Mccoy was charged with:

  • Fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property
  • Criminal possession of a firearm
  • Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon: Ammunition feeding device

She is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday, May 17, authorities said.

Police said Williams was charged with:

  • Fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property: Firearms
  • Criminal Possession of a firearm
  • Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon: Previous conviction
  • Third-degree criminal possession weapon: Ammunition feeding device
  • Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon: Loaded firearm
  • Second-degree obstructing governmental administration

NCPD said Williams will be arraigned when medically practical. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.