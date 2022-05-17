Man, Woman Facing Charges After Shots Fired Incident In Inwood, Police Say

A man and woman are facing weapons charges following a shots fired incident near a Long Island intersection.

Officers heard gunshots in the area of Bayview Avenue and Walcott Avenue in Inwood at about 12:30 a.m. on Monday, May 16, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Police recovered 18 shell casings and three bullet fragments at the scene, authorities said.

Officers received a description of the suspects involved in the incident and located two of the suspects a short time later in the Town of Hempstead Terrace Garden Park, NCPD said.

Police said 31-year-old Satoya Mccoy, of Queens, was seen throwing a Smith-Wesson 9mm handgun on the ground. The gun had been reported stolen by police in North Carolina and had a 16-round, high-capacity magazine inserted in it, NCPD reported.

Police also reported that 38-year-old Rashawn Williams, of the Bronx, resisted arrest after officers located him.

When Williams was arrested, he was found to be in possession of a loaded Colt .45 caliber handgun, which was reported stolen by police in West Virginia, police said.

NCPD said Mccoy was charged with:

Fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property

Criminal possession of a firearm

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon: Ammunition feeding device

She is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday, May 17, authorities said.

Police said Williams was charged with:

Fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property: Firearms

Criminal Possession of a firearm

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon: Previous conviction

Third-degree criminal possession weapon: Ammunition feeding device

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon: Loaded firearm

Second-degree obstructing governmental administration

NCPD said Williams will be arraigned when medically practical.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.