Man, Woman Airlifted After Two-Car Long Island Crash

A man in possession of THC gummies was one of two motorists airlifted to the hospital after a two-car collision on Long Island, state police said.

It happened on Friday, March 6 just before 2:30 p.m. on Sunrise Highway (Route 27) in Southampton.

Caige Meier, 26, of Manorville, was traveling westbound in a Nissan Armada when he lost control of his vehicle and struck Toyota Prius from behind, state police said.

The Prius was driven by Joanna Reis, 47, of Manorville, according to police.

The Prius was pushed into the center median, striking trees and bushes, causing her engine to dislodge, landing on the grass, according to police.

The Nissan rolled over multiple times and came to rest on the left shoulder, facing oncoming traffic.

Both Meier and Reis were airlifted to Stony Brook Hospital as precautionary measures and now neither appear to have life-threating injuries, said police.

Meier was in possession of THC gummies and was arrested for criminal possession of a controlled substance and issued an appearance ticket.

This accident is still under investigation and anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the State Police at (631) 756-3300.

