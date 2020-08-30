Man, Woman Accused Of Stealing $5K Worth Of Items At Long Island Store

A man and woman are wanted on Long Island after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of sunglasses from a store in the Walt Whitman Mall.

An alert was issued by Suffolk County Police detectives as they attempt to identify and locate a pair that walked into LensCrafters at the mall in Huntington Station at approximately 10:15 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 7 and stole multiple pairs of sunglasses.

In total, the stolen items had a value of approximately $5,000.

Anyone with information regarding the shoplifting incident, or who recognizes the suspects has been asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting a tip online.

