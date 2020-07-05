Man Wanted For Using Stolen Credit Cards At Two Long Island Stores

A man allegedly used stolen credit cards at a pair of Long Island stores last month and is now wanted by police investigators.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers released surveillance photos of a man who used stolen credit cards at two East Patchogue stores in June after a woman reported them stolen.

Police said that a woman reported her credit card stolen when it was parked on Grove Avenue in East Patchogue at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 18.

Later that day, the card was used at Suffolk Beer on East Main Street at approximately 10:30 a.m., then again at Lowe’s on Montauk Highway less than a half hour later.

It is unclear how much the suspect charged to the card. No other descriptive information on the suspect has been released by investigators.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or stolen credit card has been asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.