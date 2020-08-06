Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Man Wanted For Using Stolen Credit Card At Long Island CVS

Zak Failla
A man is wanted for using stolen credit cards at a Long Island CVS Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police
Know him?

Police investigators are attempting to track down a man who used a credit card that was reported stolen out fo a vehicle parked at a Long Island assisted living facility.

A credit card was reported stolen out of a 2016 Toyota RAV4 that was parked at Bristol Assisted Living on Larkfield Road in East Northport at approximately 3 p.m. on Friday, July 17.

Police said that the man later used the stolen credit card that at CVS on Smithtown Boulevard in Nesconsest. It was unclear how much money the suspect charged on the card.

Anyone with information regarding the man or the stolen credit card has been asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or leaving an anonymous tip for detectives online.

