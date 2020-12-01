Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Man Wanted For Using Credit Card Stolen From Vehicle At Long Island High School

Christina Coulter
A photo of the unidentified man Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department
Police are searching for a man who used credit cards at a Long Island Walgreens location that had been stolen from an unlocked vehicle in a high school parking lot.

The credit card was reported stolen from the parking lot of Half Hallow Hills West High School in Huntington Station, and the illicit purchase was made at a Walgreens location at 325 Walt Whitman Road at approximately 9 a.m. on Nov. 21 before fleeing the scene in a large SUV, according to Suffolk County Police. 

Anyone with information pertaining to the incident is asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS, the P3Tips mobile app or online

