Man Wanted For Using $500 Stolen Gift Card At Long Island Target

Look familiar?

A photo of a man who allegedly used a stolen gift card at a Long Island Target location in June has been released by police as they attempt to identify and locate him.

Suffolk County Police Third Precinct Crime Section investigators said that a man entered Target on North Research Place in Central Islip at approximately 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 18, then used an allegedly stolen gift card to purchase items.

The gift card had a value of approximately $500. No other descriptive information of the suspect was released by Suffolk County Police.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or stolen gift card has been asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.