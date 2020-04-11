Man Wanted For Threatening LI Resident With Knife After Group Steals Package From Porch

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Nassau Daily Voice
Zak Failla
A man is wanted after threatening a homeowner in Bay Shore.
A man is wanted after threatening a homeowner in Bay Shore. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers

Police investigators on Long Island are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to identify and locate an alleged porch pirate who threatened a homeowner with a knife while stealing a package.

An alert has been issued by the Suffolk County Police Department for a man who was part of a group who stole a package off a porch on South Union Street in Bay Shore at approximately 3:20 p.m. on Sunday, March 29.

Police said that while stealing the package, a resident attempted to confront the group, at which point the suspect displayed a knife and threatened the resident.

In a surveillance photo, the suspect can be seen wearing a dark-colored hat, hooded sweatshirt, jeans, and white and black sneakers.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect, or has information regarding the menacing incident has been asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by leaving an anonymous tip online or calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

