Man Wanted For Stealing Two Televisions, Clothing From Long Island Walmart

Police are searching for a man who allegedly stole two televisions and clothing from a Long Island Walmart.

The incident took place at the Walmart location on Crooked Hill Road in Commack at about 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 22.

Those who recognize the man or witnessed the incident are asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers for a cash reward. The group can be reached online, via the P3Tips mobile app or by calling 800-220-TIPS.

