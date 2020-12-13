Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Man Wanted For Stealing Two Televisions, Clothing From Long Island Walmart

Christina Coulter
Surveillance footage of the wanted man
Surveillance footage of the wanted man Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department

Police are searching for a man who allegedly stole two televisions and clothing from a Long Island Walmart. 

The incident took place at the Walmart location on Crooked Hill Road in Commack at about 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 22. 

Those who recognize the man or witnessed the incident are asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers for a cash reward. The group can be reached online, via the P3Tips mobile app or by calling 800-220-TIPS.

