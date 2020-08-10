Man Wanted For Stealing Rolex From Pickup Truck On Long Island

An alert has been issued after a man allegedly stole a Rolex watch from a truck that was parked in a driveway.

On Friday, Aug. 7, Suffolk County Police investigators released photos of a man who was caught on camera entering an unlocked pickup truck that was parked in Centerport.

Police said that at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28, a man went into an unlocked Dodge Ram that was parked in a driveway on Judy Court, where he stole the Rolex watch.

The Rolex had an estimated value of approximately $30,000.

A $5,000 reward has been offered by Suffolk County Crime Stoppers as they attempt to identify and locate the suspect pictured above.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police detectives by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.