Nassau Daily Voice
Nassau Daily Voice

Police & Fire

Man Wanted For Stealing Purse, Credit Cards At Long Island Store

Christina Coulter
A photo captured from surveillance footage of the wanted man.
Police are searching for a man who allegedly used a stolen credit card on Long Island. 

A woman reported that her purse and credit cards were stolen from her vehicle on West Roe Boulevard in Patchogue at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4, according to Suffolk County Police.

Later that day, one of the stolen credit cards was used at a 7-Eleven at 444 Waverly Avenue. 

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers will extend a cash reward to anyone with information that leads to the perpetrator's arrest. The group can be contacted online, via the P3Tips app or by calling 800-220-TIPS.

