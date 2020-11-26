Man Wanted For Stealing Purse, Credit Cards At Long Island Store

Police are searching for a man who allegedly used a stolen credit card on Long Island.

A woman reported that her purse and credit cards were stolen from her vehicle on West Roe Boulevard in Patchogue at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4, according to Suffolk County Police.

Later that day, one of the stolen credit cards was used at a 7-Eleven at 444 Waverly Avenue.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers will extend a cash reward to anyone with information that leads to the perpetrator's arrest. The group can be contacted online, via the P3Tips app or by calling 800-220-TIPS.

