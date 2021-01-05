Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Man Wanted For Stealing Package From Long Island Home

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police First Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who stole a package from a North Lindenhurst residence.
Video Credit: Suffolk CountyPolice

Police are seeking the public's help identifying a man who allegedly stole a package from the porch of a Long Island home.

The incident took place around 1:45 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 31 at a home on Heathcote Road in North Lindenhurst, Suffolk County Police say.

The man was a passenger in a black sedan, police said.

Know him? Suffolk County Police want to know.

Suffolk County Police Department

A cash reward is being offered for information leading to the suspect's arrest. 

To submit an anonymous tip call 1-800-220-TIPS. All tips will be kept confidential.

