Man Wanted For Stealing Package From Long Island Home

Police are seeking the public's help identifying a man who allegedly stole a package from the porch of a Long Island home.

The incident took place around 1:45 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 31 at a home on Heathcote Road in North Lindenhurst, Suffolk County Police say.

The man was a passenger in a black sedan, police said.

Know him? Suffolk County Police want to know. Suffolk County Police Department

A cash reward is being offered for information leading to the suspect's arrest.

To submit an anonymous tip call 1-800-220-TIPS. All tips will be kept confidential.

