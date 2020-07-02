Man Wanted For Stealing Jeep From Long Island Car Dealership

A man allegedly walked onto a Long Island car dealership lot and drove off in a stolen Jeep, police said.

An alert was issued by Suffolk County Fourth Squad detectives who are attempting to locate a suspect who stole a Jeep from Certified Headquarters on Middle Country Road in St. James earlier this month.

Police said that at approximately 2:50 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10, a man inquired about purchasing a vehicle. He was handed the keys to a 2016 Jeep Wrangler and proceeded to flee in it - without license plates - when an employee became distracted.

Investigators described the suspect as being African American in his late teens or early 20s. He is approximately 5-foot-8 and 125 pounds. Police said he had a fade-style haircut with the tips dyed a red or orange. The suspect also walked with a limp.

A cash reward has been offered by Suffolk County Crime Stoppers for information that leads to the suspect’s arrest. Anyone with information has been asked to contact investigators by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or leaving an anonymous tip for the department online.

