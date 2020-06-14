Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Man Wanted For Stealing Items Valued At $1,800 From Long Island Home

Zak Failla

This man is wanted for allegedly stealing $1,800 worth of items from a Dix Hills home.
This man is wanted for allegedly stealing $1,800 worth of items from a Dix Hills home. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police

A man is wanted on Long Island after allegedly stealing high-end designer brand items and credit cards earlier this month, police said.

Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are attempting to identify and locate a suspect who allegedly robbed a Dix Hills home on Wednesday, June 3.

It is alleged that a man entered a Lincoln Avenue home through an unlocked window in the rear of the residence shortly before 5 a.m. on June 3. During the robbery, the suspect allegedly stole a Louis Vuitton purse, Tory Burch wallet and multiple credit cards.

In total, the stolen items had a value of approximately $1,800.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or break-in has been asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or leaving an anonymous tip online.

