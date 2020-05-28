Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Man Wanted For Stealing iPhones From Long Island T-Mobile Store

Zak Failla
A man is wanted for allegedly stealing iPhones from T-Mobile in Kings Park that had a value of approximately $1,400. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police

An alert has been issued by police agencies on Long Island as they attempt to identify and locate a man who allegedly stole nearly $1,500 in cell phones from a T-Mobile store.

Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives issued an alert for a wanted man who allegedly stole two cell phones from T-Mobile in Kings Park earlier this year.

It is alleged that the man stole two iPhone 11s from the Main Street store on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

The phones had an estimated value of approximately $1,400.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect pictured above or the alleged iPhone theft has been asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online .

