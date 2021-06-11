Man Wanted For Stealing From Long Island Walmart

Know him?

An alert has been issued by police investigators on Long Island who are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man who allegedly robbed an area Walmart.

New photos have been released of a suspect who allegedly stole merchandise from Walmart on Crooked Hill Road in Commack at approximately 4:10 p.m. on Monday, May 24 before fleeing the store in a red Jeep.

No other descriptive information was provided by the investigators.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect (who can be pictured above) has been asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online.

