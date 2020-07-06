Man Wanted For Stealing From Long Island Walmart

Know him?

An alert has been issued by police investigators on Long Island as they attempt to locate a man who stole from Walmart in Middle Island earlier this year.

Suffolk County Police said that a suspect entered Walmart on Middle Country Road at approximately 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13, walking out with a 65-inch Visio television.

The stolen television had an estimated value of approximately $465. No other information has been released by investigators on the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or shoplifting incident has been asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

