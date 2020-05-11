Man Wanted For Stealing From Long Island Walmart

Police released surveillance photos of a man who allegedly shoplifted a scooter from a Long Island Walmart earlier this year.

An alert has been issued by police investigators as they attempt to locate and identify a man who allegedly stole a Razor Scooter from Walmart on Middle Country Road in Middle Island last month.

It is alleged that at approximately 6:45 p.m. p.m. on Wednesday, April 15, the suspect pictured above stole the scooter from Walmart and walked out without paying.

The scooter had an estimated value of approximately $180, Suffolk County Police said. The man then proceeded to flee in a silver Toyota Camry.

Anyone who recognizes the man, or who has information regarding the shoplifting incident has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online .

