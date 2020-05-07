Man Wanted For Stealing From Long Island Walmart

Police released surveillance photos of a man who allegedly shoplifted from a Long Island Walmart earlier this year.

An alert has been issued by police investigators as they attempt to locate and identify a man who allegedly stole a razor from Walmart on Nesconset Highway in Setauket in March.

It is alleged that at approximately 8:20 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25, the suspect pictured above stole an And is electric shaver from Walmart and walked out without paying.

The razor had an estimated value of approximately $65, Suffolk County Police said.

Anyone who recognizes the man, or who has information regarding the shoplifting incident has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online.

