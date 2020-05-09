Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Nassau Daily Voice
Police & Fire

Man Wanted For Stealing From Long Island Target

Zak Failla
A man is wanted for stealing from Target on Horseblock Road in Medford. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police
Know him?

Police investigators on Long Island issued an alert as they seek the public’s assistance to identify and locate a man who allegedly stole from a Target location.

According to Suffolk County Police, a man stole a pair of headphones from Target on Horseback Road in Medford on Wednesday, April 22. No other description of the suspect was provided by investigators.

The stolen headphones had an estimated value of approximately $100, police said.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information regarding the shoplifting incident has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police investigators by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or online at www.P3Tips.com.

