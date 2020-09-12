Man Wanted For Stealing From Long Island Store, Police Say

Know him?

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers released a photo of a man who is wanted after stealing hundreds of dollars worth of alcohol from a Huntington Station liquor store.

Police said that at approximately 4:10 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 30, a man stole from Liquor Plaza on Walt Whitman Road.

The stolen items had an estimated value of more than $400.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or his whereabouts has been asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip to detectives online.

