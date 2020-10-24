Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Reward Increases In Case Of Kitten Thrown From Car On Northern State Parkway
Police & Fire

Man Wanted For Stealing From Long Island Macy's, Police Say

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A man is wanted for allegedly stealing from Macy's at the Smith Haven Mall. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers
A man is wanted for allegedly stealing from Macy's at the Smith Haven Mall. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers
A man is wanted for allegedly stealing from Macy's at the Smith Haven Mall. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers
A man is wanted for allegedly stealing from Macy's at the Smith Haven Mall. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers

Know him?

Photos have been released by police investigators on Long Island as they attempt to identify and locate a man who stole items from Macy’s at the Smith Haven Mall earlier this month.

An alert was issued by Suffolk County Crime Stoppers after a man stole clothes from Macy’s shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2 before fleeing as a passenger in a gray four-door sedan.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or shoplifting incident has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police Sgt. Matthew Lundin at Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.