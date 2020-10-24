Man Wanted For Stealing From Long Island Macy's, Police Say

Know him?

Photos have been released by police investigators on Long Island as they attempt to identify and locate a man who stole items from Macy’s at the Smith Haven Mall earlier this month.

An alert was issued by Suffolk County Crime Stoppers after a man stole clothes from Macy’s shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2 before fleeing as a passenger in a gray four-door sedan.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or shoplifting incident has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police Sgt. Matthew Lundin at Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.