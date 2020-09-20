Man Wanted For Stealing Fishing Rods Valued At $5.6K From Boat Docked At Long Island Marina

An unidentified man is still at large after stealing fishing rods valued at $5,600, each with a gold reel and engraved with the name of their owner, from a boat docked in East Hampton.

The man was captured on surveillance video boarding a boat to steal the custom Captain Neil Faulkner fishing rods at the West Lake Marina at 352 West Lake Drive on Aug. 26 at 3:10 a.m., according to police.

In addition to the owner's name, the rods' reels have the phrase "Reel Busy" engraved into them.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of the rod thief. Based on surveillance footage, the man is white or Latino with a mustache and a goatee, and fled in a white pick up truck, possibly a Nissan Frontier.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-200-TIPS, using the Crime Stoppers P3Tips mobile app or at www.p3tips.com.

