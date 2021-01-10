Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: ID Released For Woman Struck, Killed By Car Shortly After Falling Onto Long Island Roadway
Man Wanted For Stealing Credit Cards, Cash, Gift Cards From Unlocked Vehicle On Long Island

Zak Failla
New surveillance photos have been released of a man who allegedly used stolen credit cards at Home Depot in Huntington. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers
New surveillance photos of a man wanted for using stolen credit cards at a Long Island department store are circulating as police investigators attempt to locate their suspect.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers issued an alert for a man who was caught on camera using stolen credit cards in Huntington last month.

Police said that credit cards, gift cards, and cash were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle on Knoll Lane in Huntington Station at approximately 12:40 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 7.

Later that day, the suspect proceeded to use the credit cards at Home Depot on New York Avenue in Huntington. At the time of the alleged Home Depot purchases, the suspect was carrying a camouflage backpack.

No other descriptive information was provided by police investigators.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or his whereabouts has been asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online.

