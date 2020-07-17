Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Swimmer Pulled From Water Off Jones Beach Dies
Police & Fire

Man Wanted For Stealing Backpack With Wallet, Credit Cards At Long Island Hospital

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A man is wanted for stealing the backpack of an employee at Long Island Community Hospital.
A man is wanted for stealing the backpack of an employee at Long Island Community Hospital. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers

A healthcare worker battling novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on the front lines had a backpack stolen with various items inside while working at a Long Island hospital.

Suffolk County Police detectives are attempting to identify and locate a man who was caught on camera after stealing a backpack with credit cards and a wallet inside from an employee at Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue.

Police said that at approximately 8 p.m. on Friday, June 19, a man entered the hospital on Hospital Road and stole the backpack, which was later recovered without the wallet or credit cards inside.

Anyone with information regarding the larceny, or has information regarding the suspect has been asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or leaving an anonymous tip online.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.