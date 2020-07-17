Man Wanted For Stealing Backpack With Wallet, Credit Cards At Long Island Hospital

A healthcare worker battling novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on the front lines had a backpack stolen with various items inside while working at a Long Island hospital.

Suffolk County Police detectives are attempting to identify and locate a man who was caught on camera after stealing a backpack with credit cards and a wallet inside from an employee at Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue.

Police said that at approximately 8 p.m. on Friday, June 19, a man entered the hospital on Hospital Road and stole the backpack, which was later recovered without the wallet or credit cards inside.

Anyone with information regarding the larceny, or has information regarding the suspect has been asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or leaving an anonymous tip online.

