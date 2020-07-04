Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Man Wanted For Stealing $935 Of Items At Long Island Lowe's

Zak Failla
A man is wanted after allegedly stealing a variety of power tools from Lowe's in Commack. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police
Know him?

An alert has been issued by police investigators as they attempt to locate a man who allegedly stole nearly $1,000 worth of tools from a Long Island Lowe’s location last month.

According to police, at approximately 10:20 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, a man walked into Lowe’s on the North Service Road in Commack and stole a variety of power tools before fleeing in a dark-colored Jeep.

In total, the tools have an estimated value of approximately $935.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect, or the shoplifting incident, has been asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting a tip online.

