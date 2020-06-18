Man Wanted For Stealing $900 Worth Of Items From Long Island Target

Know him?

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers issued an alert as they seek the public’s assistance to identify and locate a man who allegedly stole from a Long Island Target store last month.

According to Suffolk County Police, a man stole Texas Instruments calculators from Target on Horseback Road in Medford at 3:25 p.m. on Monday, May 4. No other description of the suspect was provided by investigators.

The stolen calculators have an estimated value of approximately $900, police said.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information regarding the shoplifting incident has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police investigators by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or online at www.P3Tips.com.

