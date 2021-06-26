Man Wanted For Stealing $800 Worth Of Items From Long Island Store

Recognize them?

Police investigators on Long Island have released new photos of a pair of men who are wanted for allegedly stealing hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from an area Ulta Beauty location.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to identify and locate a pair of suspects who allegedly stole Dyson hair curlers from Ulta Beauty on Vets Highway in Commack on Thursday, April 29.

The hair curlers had an approximate value of $800, police said.

Anyone with information regarding either of the suspects has been asked to contact Suffolk County Fourth Precinct detectives by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.