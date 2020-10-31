Man Wanted For Stealing $780 In Items From Long Island Store, Police Say

Police seek to identify a man who stole over $1,200 from a Long Island Ulta Beauty location.

According to police, approximately $780 in merchandise was stolen from the Lake Grove store in Smith Haven Plaza at approximately 5:25 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 30. Two days later on Friday, Oct. 1, men's fragrances valued at $545 were stolen from the same location by the same individual at approximately 3:25 p.m.

Tips regarding the man's identity will be met with a cash reward, and can be extended to Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, using the P3Tips mobile app or online.

