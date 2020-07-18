Man Wanted For Stealing $545 Worth Of Items From Long Island Macy's

Know him?
A photo has been released of a man who allegedly stole hundreds of dollars worth of clothes from Macy’s in a Long Island mall.
According to Suffolk County Crime Stoppers, the suspect pictured above walked into Macy’s in the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove eat approximately 5:40 p.m on Sunday, July 12, and stole a variety of clothing.
Police said the merchandise had an estimated value of approximately $545.
Anyone who recognizes the man or who has information regarding the petit larceny has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police investigators by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or leaving an anonymous tip online.
