Breaking News: COVID-19: Here's Long Island Five-Day Testing Trend, Number Of New Cases In Each County
Police & Fire

Man Wanted For Stealing $545 Worth Of Items From Long Island Macy's

Zak Failla
A man is wanted for allegedly stealing hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from Macy's at the Smith Haven Mall. Photo Credit: SCPD

Know him?

A photo has been released of a man who allegedly stole hundreds of dollars worth of clothes from Macy’s in a Long Island mall.

According to Suffolk County Crime Stoppers, the suspect pictured above walked into Macy’s in the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove eat approximately 5:40 p.m on Sunday, July 12, and stole a variety of clothing.

Police said the merchandise had an estimated value of approximately $545.

Anyone who recognizes the man or who has information regarding the petit larceny has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police investigators by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or leaving an anonymous tip online.

