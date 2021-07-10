Man Wanted For Stealing $4,670 Worth Of Items From Long Island Walgreens, Police Say

Recognize him?

An alert has been issued by police investigators on Long Island who are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a wanted suspect who allegedly stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from an area Walgreens.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers released new surveillance photos of a suspect who allegedly stole $4,670 worth of skincare products from Walgreens on Fort Salonga Road on Monday, July 5 in East Northport.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or the shoplifting incident has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online.

