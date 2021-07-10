Man Wanted For Stealing $4,670 Worth Of Items From Long Island Walgreens, Police Say

Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Zak Failla
A man is wanted for stealing nearly $5,000 from Walgreens on Long Island.
A man is wanted for stealing nearly $5,000 from Walgreens on Long Island. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers

Recognize him?

An alert has been issued by police investigators on Long Island who are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a wanted suspect who allegedly stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from an area Walgreens.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers released new surveillance photos of a suspect who allegedly stole $4,670 worth of skincare products from Walgreens on Fort Salonga Road on Monday, July 5 in East Northport.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or the shoplifting incident has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online.

