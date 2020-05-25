Man Wanted For Stealing $300 Worth Of Items From Long Island Walmart

Know him?

A surveillance photo has been released by police investigators on Long Island as they attempt to identify and locate a wanted man who allegedly stole groceries from Walmart earlier this month.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers issued an alert for a man who allegedly stole groceries from Walmart on Vets Highway in Islandia at 3:20 p.m. on Sunday, May 10, police said.

The groceries had an estimated value of approximately $300.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or shoplifting incident has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or leaving an anonymous tip online .

