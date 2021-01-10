Man Wanted For Stealing $300 Worth Of Items From Long Island Target, Police Say

Recognize him?

An alert has been issued by police investigators on Long Island as they look to locate a man who allegedly stole merchandise from a Target location shortly before Christmas last month.

Police said that a man allegedly stole an assortment of clothes and toys at approximately 7:40 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 20 from Target on East Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station.

The stolen items had an estimated value of approximately $300. The suspect fled in a gray 2019 Jeep Cherokee after allegedly stealing the merchandise.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or his whereabouts has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section investigators by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting a tip online through the department’s app.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.