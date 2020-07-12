Man Wanted For Stealing $250 Worth Of Items From Car At Long Island Home

Recognize him?

An alert has been issued by police on Long Island who are attempting to locate a man who broke into a car last month and stole gift cards.

Suffolk County Police said that at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 27, a man entered an unlocked 2016 Honda Accord parked at a Dorchester Road home and stole gift cards.

In total, the stolen gift cards had a value of approximately $250.

No other descriptive information on the suspect was provided by investigators.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect has been asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or leaving an anonymous tip online.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.