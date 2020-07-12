Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Long Island Man Seriously Injured After Pickup Truck Crashes Into Tree
Police & Fire

Man Wanted For Stealing $250 Worth Of Items From Car At Long Island Home

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A suspect is wanted after allegedly stealing $250 worth of items from a car in Ronkonkoma. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police
A suspect is wanted after allegedly stealing $250 worth of items from a car in Ronkonkoma. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police
A suspect is wanted after allegedly stealing $250 worth of items from a car in Ronkonkoma. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police

Recognize him?

An alert has been issued by police on Long Island who are attempting to locate a man who broke into a car last month and stole gift cards.

Suffolk County Police said that at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 27, a man entered an unlocked 2016 Honda Accord parked at a Dorchester Road home and stole gift cards.

In total, the stolen gift cards had a value of approximately $250.

No other descriptive information on the suspect was provided by investigators.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect has been asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or leaving an anonymous tip online.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.