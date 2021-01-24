Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Man, Woman Wanted For Stealing $260 Worth Of Items From Long Island Target
Police & Fire

Man Wanted For Stealing $1,200 From Long Island Macy's

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A man is wanted after stealing hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from Macy's in the Smith Haven Mall. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers
A man is wanted after stealing hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from Macy's in the Smith Haven Mall. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers

Recognize him?

Police investigators on Long Island have released surveillance photos of a maskless man who is wanted after being caught on camera before allegedly stealing hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from the Smith Haven Mall.

It is alleged that the suspect stole sneakers, hats, and shirts from Macy’s in the Smith Haven Mall at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 10.

In total, the stolen items had an estimated value of approximately $1,200.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information regarding his whereabouts has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.