Man Wanted For Stealing $1,200 From Long Island Macy's

Recognize him?

Police investigators on Long Island have released surveillance photos of a maskless man who is wanted after being caught on camera before allegedly stealing hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from the Smith Haven Mall.

It is alleged that the suspect stole sneakers, hats, and shirts from Macy’s in the Smith Haven Mall at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 10.

In total, the stolen items had an estimated value of approximately $1,200.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information regarding his whereabouts has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.