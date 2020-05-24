Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Man Wanted For Robbing Long Island 7-Eleven

Zak Failla
Suffolk County Police are attempting to locate a man who displayed a knife during a robbery at 7-Eleven in Islandia.
Recognize him?

Police investigators on Long Island are attempting to identify and track down a suspect who displayed a knife during an unsuccessful robbery at 7-Eleven earlier this month.

An alert was issued by Suffolk County Crime Stoppers regarding a man who attempted to rob 7-Eleven on Vets Highway in Islandia.

According to police, at approximately 1 a.m. on Monday, May 11, a man displayed a knife and demanded money from a clerk. The suspect then unsuccessfully attempted to open the register and stole Newport cigarettes.

Following the attempted robbery, the suspect fled on foot westbound on Vets Highway.

The suspect has been described as a 5-foot-8 African American in his mid-30s with a medium build.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect in the surveillance photos, or has information about the attempted robbery has been asked to contact Suffolk County Sixth Squad detectives by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online.

