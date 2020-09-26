Man Wanted For Punching Victim, Pushing Him To Ground At Long Island Protest, Police Say

Police are seeking out a man who allegedly ripped a political sign out of a 64-year-old man's hand before punching him and pushing him to the ground during a Long Island political rally.

According to Suffolk County Police, the incident took place at a political rally in Setauket at the intersection of North Country Road and Route 25A on Saturday, Sept. 12 at approximately 12:15 p.m. The victim reportedly refused medical attention.

Those who witnessed the incident or recognize the pictured suspect are asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS, using the P3Tips mobile app or online.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.