Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: COVID-19: Here's Long Island Three-Day Testing Trend, Number Of New Cases In Each County
Police & Fire

Man Wanted For Punching Victim, Pushing Him To Ground At Long Island Protest, Police Say

Christina Coulter
Email me Read More Stories
A photo of the wanted man who pushed a 64-year-old man from the opposing group at a rally.
A photo of the wanted man who pushed a 64-year-old man from the opposing group at a rally. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department

Police are seeking out a man who allegedly ripped a political sign out of a 64-year-old man's hand before punching him and pushing him to the ground during a Long Island political rally.

According to Suffolk County Police, the incident took place at a political rally in Setauket at the intersection of North Country Road and Route 25A on Saturday, Sept. 12 at approximately 12:15 p.m. The victim reportedly refused medical attention. 

Those who witnessed the incident or recognize the pictured suspect are asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS, using the P3Tips mobile app or online

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.