Man Wanted For Making Graffiti On Multiple Long Island Buildings, Police Say

Zak Failla
A man is wanted in Huntington after allegedly tagging multiple buildings on Long Island. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers
Know him?

Police investigators on Long Island are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a masked man who was caught on camera tagging multiple buildings in recent weeks.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers issued an alert on Friday, April 30 as they attempt to track down a wanted man who made graffiti on multiple buildings in Huntington.

According to police, the suspect (pictured above) is responsible for tagging multiple buildings, including the Dunkin’ location on Walt Whitman Road on Thursday, April 8.

No other identifying information has been released by police investigators regarding the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding the pictured suspect or who has information regarding the tagging incidents has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section investigators by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or emailing www.P3Tips.com. 

