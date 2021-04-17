Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Long Island Man Indicted In Connection With Shootings Of Businesses, Residence
Police & Fire

Man Wanted For Igniting Fire At Long Island Store

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Arson Section detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who attempted to set a building on fire in Mastic last year.
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Arson Section detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who attempted to set a building on fire in Mastic last year. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers

Police investigators are attempting to locate a would-be arsonist who attempted to light up a Long Island smoke shop.

An alert was issued by Suffolk County Crime Stoppers on Friday, April 16 as they attempt to locate a man who attempted to set a building on fire in Mastic last year.

Police said that a suspect rolled two bottles containing ignitable liquid onto the porch of Turtle Clan Smokes on Poospatuck Lane at approximately 9 a.m. on Nov. 19, 2020, with one igniting, causing minor damage to the porch.

A reward has been issued by Suffolk County Crime Stoppers for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or attempted arson has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police Arson Section detectives by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.