Man Wanted For Igniting Fire At Long Island Store

Police investigators are attempting to locate a would-be arsonist who attempted to light up a Long Island smoke shop.

An alert was issued by Suffolk County Crime Stoppers on Friday, April 16 as they attempt to locate a man who attempted to set a building on fire in Mastic last year.

Police said that a suspect rolled two bottles containing ignitable liquid onto the porch of Turtle Clan Smokes on Poospatuck Lane at approximately 9 a.m. on Nov. 19, 2020, with one igniting, causing minor damage to the porch.

A reward has been issued by Suffolk County Crime Stoppers for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or attempted arson has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police Arson Section detectives by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online.

